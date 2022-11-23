Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Superpower in Peril
A Battle Plan to Renew America
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 12, 2024. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
There is nothing inevitable about America’s decline. What matters is what we do next. Are we up for the task?
David H. McCormick, one of America’s foremost conservative leaders, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, and a former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, is optimistic about the future of America and is unapologetic about its potential for greatness.
It’s easy to be pessimistic about the state of our country these days, but as McCormick explains, if the true test of a great country is its capacity for self-renewal, the United States of America stands apart. Our country has continually defeated grave threats and overcome domestic divisions when the odds have been stacked against us. That’s the American story, and we can do it again.
Drawing on decades of leadership in business, the military, and government, McCormick issues a call for visionary, servant leadership and outlines a conservative agenda for American renewal that would expand access to the American Dream, ensure U.S. technological supremacy, confront China, and revive the restless, courageous, and indefatigable spirit that dwells within the American heart.
This book is a must read for those who care deeply about the future of America. McCormick argues the path forward is treacherous and uncertain. It will undoubtedly test our resilience and place in the world. But if we commit ourselves to renewal, America's best days are yet to come.
David H. McCormick, one of America’s foremost conservative leaders, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, and a former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, is optimistic about the future of America and is unapologetic about its potential for greatness.
It’s easy to be pessimistic about the state of our country these days, but as McCormick explains, if the true test of a great country is its capacity for self-renewal, the United States of America stands apart. Our country has continually defeated grave threats and overcome domestic divisions when the odds have been stacked against us. That’s the American story, and we can do it again.
Drawing on decades of leadership in business, the military, and government, McCormick issues a call for visionary, servant leadership and outlines a conservative agenda for American renewal that would expand access to the American Dream, ensure U.S. technological supremacy, confront China, and revive the restless, courageous, and indefatigable spirit that dwells within the American heart.
This book is a must read for those who care deeply about the future of America. McCormick argues the path forward is treacherous and uncertain. It will undoubtedly test our resilience and place in the world. But if we commit ourselves to renewal, America's best days are yet to come.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"In Superpower in Peril, David McCormick answers the most important question of our time: How do we save America from the forces that want to tear it apart? This book is a must-read for all who care about the fight for our republic."—Mark Levin, Radio and Television Host
"Superpower in Peril is a timely and provocative guide for what our country must do next, full of lessons from David McCormick's time as a CEO, military officer, and statesman."—Marillyn Hewson, Former Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation
"Superpower in Peril is a book to be read and discussed, but it is also a book to be implemented. It is up to us to ensure that David McCormick's recommendations carry on beyond its pages, drive real change, and restore confidence in our ability to build a better future for generations of Americans to come."—H.R. McMaster, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Author of Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World
"We have not heard the last of David McCormick. Though unsuccessful in his bid to be the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania in 2022, he is driven not just to succeed—which he has done in the military, in business and in government—but also to serve. Superpower in Peril is a manifesto for national renewal, a powerful riposte to those who claim America’s best days are behind it. Immigration reform, a National Innovation Council, a bonfire of the Biden administration’s regulations, reform of Big Tech, not to mention Big Defense: McCormick argues persuasively for all these things as part of a national 'battle plan' to meet both the global challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party and the (arguably bigger) internal threat posed by the sclerotic bureaucracies of the administrative state."—Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and Author of Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe