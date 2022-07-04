David McCormick

David McCormick served as the Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest global macro investment firms, before pursuing a U.S. Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania in 2022. Prior to Bridgewater, he served as the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs in the George W. Bush Administration during the global financial crisis, and held senior roles on the National Security Council and in the Department of Commerce. From 1999-2005, David was the CEO and then President of two publicly traded software companies. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, a former Army officer and veteran of the First Gulf War, and holds a Ph.D. from Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs.