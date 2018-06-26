Viktor Frankl, bestselling author of Man’s Search for Meaning, explains the psychological tools that enabled him to survive the Holocaust



Viktor Frankl is known to millions as the author of Man’s Search for Meaning, his harrowing Holocaust memoir. In this book, he goes more deeply into the ways of thinking that enabled him to survive imprisonment in a concentration camp and to find meaning in life in spite of all the odds. He expands upon his groundbreaking ideas and searches for answers about life, death, faith and suffering. Believing that there is much more to our existence than meets the eye, he says: ‘No one will be able to make us believe that man is a sublimated animal once we can show that within him there is a repressed angel.’



In Man’s Search for Ultimate Meaning, Frankl explores our sometimes unconscious desire for inspiration or revelation. He explains how we can create meaning for ourselves and, ultimately, he reveals how life has more to offer us than we could ever imagine.



