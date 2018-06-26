Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Man's Search For Ultimate Meaning
Viktor Frankl, bestselling author of Man’s Search for Meaning, explains the psychological tools that enabled him to survive the Holocaust
Viktor Frankl is known to millions as the author of Man’s Search for Meaning, his harrowing Holocaust memoir. In this book, he goes more deeply into the ways of thinking that enabled him to survive imprisonment in a concentration camp and to find meaning in life in spite of all the odds. He expands upon his groundbreaking ideas and searches for answers about life, death, faith and suffering. Believing that there is much more to our existence than meets the eye, he says: ‘No one will be able to make us believe that man is a sublimated animal once we can show that within him there is a repressed angel.’
In Man’s Search for Ultimate Meaning, Frankl explores our sometimes unconscious desire for inspiration or revelation. He explains how we can create meaning for ourselves and, ultimately, he reveals how life has more to offer us than we could ever imagine.
Viktor Frankl is known to millions as the author of Man’s Search for Meaning, his harrowing Holocaust memoir. In this book, he goes more deeply into the ways of thinking that enabled him to survive imprisonment in a concentration camp and to find meaning in life in spite of all the odds. He expands upon his groundbreaking ideas and searches for answers about life, death, faith and suffering. Believing that there is much more to our existence than meets the eye, he says: ‘No one will be able to make us believe that man is a sublimated animal once we can show that within him there is a repressed angel.’
In Man’s Search for Ultimate Meaning, Frankl explores our sometimes unconscious desire for inspiration or revelation. He explains how we can create meaning for ourselves and, ultimately, he reveals how life has more to offer us than we could ever imagine.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use