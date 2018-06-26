Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Viktor E Frankl
Viktor E. Frankl (1905-1997) developed the revolutionary approach to psychotherapy known as logotherapy, founded on the belief that humanity’s primary motivational force is the search for meaning. One of the great psychotherapists of this century, he was head of the neurological department of the Vienna Polyclinic Hospital for twenty-five years and is the author of thirty-one works on philosophy, psychotherapy, and neurology, including the classic Man’s Search for Meaning, which has sold over nine million copies around the world.Read More
By the Author
Man's Search For Ultimate Meaning
Viktor Frankl, bestselling author of Man's Search for Meaning, explains the psychological tools that enabled him to survive the Holocaust Viktor Frankl is known to…