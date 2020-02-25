Forever, Again

Masterfully told by best-selling author Victoria Laurie, this novel alternates voices between Lily and Amber, a generation apart, as decades of dark family secrets and treacherous betrayals are woven into the most epic of love stories.



Praise for When



“Laurie’s debut for teens is quite an accomplishment…The character development is just as riveting as the plot in this well-constructed thriller.”

–Kirkus Reviews



“This excellent book is a must-have for all libraries, especially where suspense and teen-life fiction is hot. This novel will provide crossover appeal to both older teens and adults.”

–VOYA



“[T]he novel packs in plenty of fast-paced, nail-biting fun, perfect for fans of Barnes’ The Naturals series.”

–Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books



“The plot is filled with false turns, which will keep readers engaged until the surprising ending.”

–School Library Journal

Lily feels inexplicably linked to Amber, and she can’t help but think that there’s more to the girl’s story. Determined to investigate the truth about Cole’s uncle’s death, Lily and Cole are pulled into a dark mystery-one that shakes the constraints of the world they’ve always believed in.