Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Forever, Again
Lily Bennett is less than thrilled to be the new kid as she starts her junior year in high school.Read More
But soon after classes begin, she meets a classmate, Cole Drepeau, with whom she forms an immediate and intimate bond. As Cole and Lily grow closer, Lily learns about the murder that divided the town more than thirty years before. In 1987, graduating senior Amber Greeley snapped, killing her boyfriend Ben-Cole’s uncle-and taking her own life.
Lily feels inexplicably linked to Amber, and she can’t help but think that there’s more to the girl’s story. Determined to investigate the truth about Cole’s uncle’s death, Lily and Cole are pulled into a dark mystery-one that shakes the constraints of the world they’ve always believed in.
Masterfully told by best-selling author Victoria Laurie, this novel alternates voices between Lily and Amber, a generation apart, as decades of dark family secrets and treacherous betrayals are woven into the most epic of love stories.
Praise for When
“Laurie’s debut for teens is quite an accomplishment…The character development is just as riveting as the plot in this well-constructed thriller.”
–Kirkus Reviews
“This excellent book is a must-have for all libraries, especially where suspense and teen-life fiction is hot. This novel will provide crossover appeal to both older teens and adults.”
–VOYA
“[T]he novel packs in plenty of fast-paced, nail-biting fun, perfect for fans of Barnes’ The Naturals series.”
–Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books
“The plot is filled with false turns, which will keep readers engaged until the surprising ending.”
–School Library Journal
“Laurie’s debut for teens is quite an accomplishment…The character development is just as riveting as the plot in this well-constructed thriller.”
–Kirkus Reviews
“This excellent book is a must-have for all libraries, especially where suspense and teen-life fiction is hot. This novel will provide crossover appeal to both older teens and adults.”
–VOYA
“[T]he novel packs in plenty of fast-paced, nail-biting fun, perfect for fans of Barnes’ The Naturals series.”
–Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books
“The plot is filled with false turns, which will keep readers engaged until the surprising ending.”
–School Library Journal
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR WHEN
"Laurie's debut for teens is quite an accomplishment...The character development is just as riveting as the plot in this well-constructed thriller."—Kirkus Reviews
"Laurie's debut for teens is quite an accomplishment...The character development is just as riveting as the plot in this well-constructed thriller."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR WHEN
"[T]he novel packs in plenty of fast-paced, nail-biting fun, perfect for fans of Barnes' The Naturals series."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"[T]he novel packs in plenty of fast-paced, nail-biting fun, perfect for fans of Barnes' The Naturals series."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
PRAISE FOR WHEN
"This excellent book is a must-have for all libraries, especially where suspense and teen-life fiction is hot. This novel will provide crossover appeal to both older teens and adults."—VOYA
"This excellent book is a must-have for all libraries, especially where suspense and teen-life fiction is hot. This novel will provide crossover appeal to both older teens and adults."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR WHEN
"The plot is filled with false turns, which will keep readers engaged until the surprising ending."—School Library Journal
"The plot is filled with false turns, which will keep readers engaged until the surprising ending."—School Library Journal