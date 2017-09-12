Animals
by Valentina Facci

Translated by Sally Ann DelVino

Learn all about your favorite animals with this cool, innovative 3D format! Do you know what the difference is between vertebrates and invertebrates? How are mammals different from other types of animals? How does a fish swim? How do birds fly? Why does a jaguar have spots? Answers to these fascinating questions and more lay inside Animals: A Lens Book, a fun and fascinating illustrated book that promises to provide hours of fun and learning for kids. Use the three different color lenses in the book’s cover to make discoveries about all different types of animals on each page. You’ll never look at the animal world the same way again after learning all these curious facts about our furry (and not-so-furry) friends.