Valentina Facci
Valentina Facci earned a degree in art and archeology from the University of Verona in 2013. She has catalogued historic buildings for the Commission for Architectural and Landscape Heritage for the Provinces of Verona, Rovigo, and Vicenza. Since 2015 she has worked as a writer and translator of children’s books at Sassi Editore. She lives near Leguzzano, Italy.Read More
Sally-Ann DelVino is a copyeditor, proofreader, and translator who lives in New York City, New York.
Sally-Ann DelVino is a copyeditor, proofreader, and translator who lives in New York City, New York.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Animals
Learn all about your favorite animals with this cool, innovative 3D format! Do you know what the difference is between vertebrates and invertebrates? How are…