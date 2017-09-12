Valentina Facci

Valentina Facci earned a degree in art and archeology from the University of Verona in 2013. She has catalogued historic buildings for the Commission for Architectural and Landscape Heritage for the Provinces of Verona, Rovigo, and Vicenza. Since 2015 she has worked as a writer and translator of children’s books at Sassi Editore. She lives near Leguzzano, Italy.



Sally-Ann DelVino is a copyeditor, proofreader, and translator who lives in New York City, New York.