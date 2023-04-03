Calm Your Mind with Food

The link between inflammation and everything from anxiety and depression to Alzheimer's disease

What to eat to balance leptin, a key peptide that links the central nervous system to metabolic processes

How to use functional foods for stress management, from the obscure (Ashwagandha) to the ubiquitous (Vitamin C)

How to incorporate Anxiety Superfoods into your diet

The best diets for managing symptoms of anxiety and depression

The mind-gut connection is more complex than we ever imagined. For decades, researchers and the public have believed the gut, brain, and immune system to be separate, distinct entities. However, recent research indicates these major systems are intricately connected: Whatever affects your brain affects your immunity and vice versa. This complex relationship—and the dire consequences when it breaks down—is transforming how we think about anxiety and mental health.Throughout this groundbreaking guide, Dr. Naidoo presents cutting-edge research as well as practical steps for strengthening the gut and managing anxiety, highlighting:Drawing on the latest research as well as Dr. Naidoo’s background as a professional chef,includes dozens of superfood-forward, delicious recipes to boost immunity, reduce anxiety, and enhance your overall mental wellbeing.