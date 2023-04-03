Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Calm Your Mind with Food
A Revolutionary Guide to Controlling Your Anxiety
Description
A revolutionary look at the surprising connections between anxiety, immunity, and gut health, with advice for how to eat to relieve anxiety, from bestselling author, chef, and nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, MD.
The mind-gut connection is more complex than we ever imagined. For decades, researchers and the public have believed the gut, brain, and immune system to be separate, distinct entities. However, recent research indicates these major systems are intricately connected: Whatever affects your brain affects your immunity and vice versa. This complex relationship—and the dire consequences when it breaks down—is transforming how we think about anxiety and mental health.
Throughout this groundbreaking guide, Dr. Naidoo presents cutting-edge research as well as practical steps for strengthening the gut and managing anxiety, highlighting:
Drawing on the latest research as well as Dr. Naidoo’s background as a professional chef, Calm Your Mind with Food includes dozens of superfood-forward, delicious recipes to boost immunity, reduce anxiety, and enhance your overall mental wellbeing.
- The link between inflammation and everything from anxiety and depression to Alzheimer's disease
- What to eat to balance leptin, a key peptide that links the central nervous system to metabolic processes
- How to use functional foods for stress management, from the obscure (Ashwagandha) to the ubiquitous (Vitamin C)
- How to incorporate Anxiety Superfoods into your diet
- The best diets for managing symptoms of anxiety and depression
