Grace and Fury

by

Bold, brutal, and beautiful–a must-read fantasy full of fierce sisterhood, action, and political intrigue for fans of The Selection series, Caraval, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Serina Tessaro has been groomed her whole life to become a Grace–someone to stand by the heir to the throne as a shining, subjugated example of the perfect woman. It’s her chance to secure a better life for her family, and to keep her headstrong and rebellious younger sister, Nomi, out of trouble. But when Nomi catches the Heir’s eye instead, Serina is the one who takes the fall for the dangerous secret her sister has been hiding.

Trapped in a life she never wanted, Nomi has only one option: surrender to her role as a Grace until she can use her position to save Serina. But this is easier said than done…. A traitor walks the halls of the palazzo, and deception lurks in every corner.

Meanwhile Serina is running out of time. Imprisoned on an island where she must fight to the death to survive, surrounded by women stronger than she is, one wrong move could cost her everything. There is no room for weakness on Mount Ruin, especially weaknesses of the heart.

Thrilling and captivating, Grace and Fury is a story of fierce sisterhood, and of survival in a world that’s determined to break you.
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

On Sale: July 31st 2018

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780316471398

Author Essay: Tracy Banghart

On the night of November 8th, 2016, I was poised to celebrate. A woman was about to be elected president of the United States. A woman! I’m not that old and yet I remember so much casual sexism growing up, so many lessons I was taught that, in hindsight, were about preserving the patriarchy, not my safety or well-being. I may have been late to the party, as it were, but I was 100% ready for a female president. Women had been fighting for this moment for so long. And now here we were, shattering the glass ceiling once and for all.

 

Of course, that’s not what happened.

 

Grace and Fury was born out of the disappointment and anger I felt that night. Because of that night, Serina and Nomi, Grace and Fury’s main characters, were born into a world that oppressed them and dismissed them at every turn.

There’s an old adage that a writer should “write what you know.” I don’t know what it’s like to not be allowed to read, as in Grace and Fury. Or how truly terrifying it is to be forced to fight to the death. But I do know how heavy the weight of expectation can feel. And the difficulty of trying to be your own person when everyone around you is telling you to follow the crowd. Don’t make waves. Be pleasant.

 

Smile.

Praise

Praise for Grace and Fury:

"The Handmaid's Tale meets The Bachelor, Grace and Fury is fast-paced, feminist, and a perfect summer read."—Bustle
"The Handmaid's Tale gets a YA twist in this debut...The pace is quick, the ending promises a sequel, and the plot couldn't be more relevant. Buy an extra copy--this should find an audience."
Booklist
"Banghart...breathes new life into this feminist story of oppression and resistance. The sisters...shift and grow, adding depth to each character. Fans of Keira Cass and Marie Rutkoski will be drawn to this absorbing story and left eager for another installment."—Publishers Weekly
"The timely YA response to The Handmaid's Tale."—Hypable
"Banghart's prose is florid and engaging, and she expands the drama explosively. Fans of The Hunger Games will appreciate the similar plotting in this first installment of a planned trilogy. An easy hand-sell that will find a willing audience in those who have enjoyed Dhonielle Clayton's The Belles and Stephanie Garber's Caraval."
SLJ
"Grace and Fury's blend of fantasy, feminism and political thriller will likely appeal to fans of The Hunger Games, Marie Rutkoski's Winner trilogy and Sabaa Tahir's An Ember in the Ashes. The dual narratives create plenty of suspense, and the growth and transformation of these two sisters is engrossing."—Shelf Awareness
"...a dystopian YA delight."—Frolic
"If you're looking for a new read to add to your ever-growing list, Grace and Fury is one you shouldn't miss. It's full of suspense, deception, and #girlpower."—Her Campus
"Fiercely feminist and beautifully rebellious. A story of finding sisterhood in the face of oppression that will stay with me forever."—Kass Morgan, New York Times bestselling author of The 100 series and Light Years
"Two sisters fight for freedom in a fantasy novel with a blisteringly fast pace and a cathartic ending."—Kate Elliott, New York Times bestselling author of the Court of Fives series
"A cathartic, action-packed read about women taking back power."—Elly Blake, New York Times bestselling author of the Frostblood Saga
"Fierce, fun, [and] fast-paced... empowering from start to finish and doesn't flinch in proving that sometimes the life you want isn't the one you expected -- and you won't know until you fight for it."—Sarah Henning, author of Sea Witch
"A fierce story of sisterhood and survival. Absolutely riveting. I couldn't help but cheer for these ferocious young women."—Kaitlyn Sage Patterson, author of The Diminished
