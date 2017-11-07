Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tracy Banghart
Tracy Banghart grew up in rural Maryland and spent her summers on a remote island in northern Ontario. All that isolation and lovely scenery gave her the time to read voraciously and the inspiration to write her own stories. Always a bit of a nomad, Tracy now travels the world Army-wife style with her husband, son, and several mischievous fur babies. She wrote Grace and Fury while living in Hawaii.Read More