Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stay Close to Mama
In the wide, shining world there is so much to see, and Twiga is curious. But Twiga’s tall, tall Mama wants her baby to stay close, stay safe from the dangers that lurk near each irresistible sweet smell and sparkling sight that Twiga finds.
With lyrical text and enchanting illustrations, this story of a mother’s love is perfect for snuggle-with-a-book time.
With lyrical text and enchanting illustrations, this story of a mother’s love is perfect for snuggle-with-a-book time.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR STAY CLOSE TO MAMA
"Written with a storyteller's ear for cadence and repetition, the text has a sense of immediacy. Nicely composed and pleasing in their use of rounded forms and line, the broad double-page illustrations show up well from a distance. A good choice for reading aloud."—Booklist
"Written with a storyteller's ear for cadence and repetition, the text has a sense of immediacy. Nicely composed and pleasing in their use of rounded forms and line, the broad double-page illustrations show up well from a distance. A good choice for reading aloud."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR STAY CLOSE TO MAMA
"Readers and their parents will instantly see themselves in this loving but ongoing conflict over the need to explore and the need to protect, and they'll undoubtedly find the two characters adorable and reassuring."—Publishers Weekly
"Readers and their parents will instantly see themselves in this loving but ongoing conflict over the need to explore and the need to protect, and they'll undoubtedly find the two characters adorable and reassuring."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR STAY CLOSE TO MAMA
"Wohnoutka's large, almost impressionistic paintings grant a rich glimpse of the broad savanna and its denizens.—School Library Journal
"Wohnoutka's large, almost impressionistic paintings grant a rich glimpse of the broad savanna and its denizens.—School Library Journal