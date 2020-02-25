Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Stay Close to Mama

A Read-Along Book

by

Illustrated by


In the wide, shining world there is so much to see, and Twiga is curious. But Twiga’s tall, tall Mama wants her baby to stay close, stay safe from the dangers that lurk near each irresistible sweet smell and sparkling sight that Twiga finds.

With lyrical text and enchanting illustrations, this story of a mother’s love will soothe and delight readers of all ages.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family

On Sale: April 21st 2015

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781423171737

Edition: Enhanced Edition

