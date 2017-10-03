Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Neck & Neck

by

In this crowd-pleasing read-aloud from the creator of the bestselling If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t!, a giraffe’s self-esteem is tested during a hilarious confrontation between unlikely look-alikes!

Everybody loves Leopold the giraffe. He inspires awe and wonder. His adoring fans gaze and cheer. Best of all, they feed him lots of deeeelicious snacks! But, one day, a shiny, bobble-headed new rival comes in and ruins everything…a giraffe-shaped balloon! Just how far will Leopold go to prove that he’s the hero of the zoo? Readers learn that actions speak far louder than looks in this laugh-out-loud face-off from Elise Parsley–the New York Times bestselling creator of the Magnolia Says DON’T! series.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Giraffes

On Sale: June 5th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316466752

An Amazon Best Book of June 2018
A Redbud Primary Read-Aloud Award 2019 Masterlist Selection
2019-2020 Washington Children's Choice Picture Book Award Nominee
"Parsley's...tale deals with some serious issues that are treated comically. ...A lighthearted foray into the difficulties of zoo life and--more to the point--peer behavior."
Kirkus Reviews
"Hilarious...a laugh on each spread. And readers will cheer on Leopold as he opts to take the high road--and ends up on top."—Publishers Weekly
"An energetic, relatable tale with multiple surprises that forces readers to think about how they handle competition...excellent."—School Library Journal
