Todd Parr’s beloved Thanksgiving classic celebrating all of the things there are to be grateful for in a kid’s life is now a board book!





I am thankful for music because it makes me want to dance.

I am thankful for my feet because they help me run and play.I am thankful for kisses because they make me feel loved.The perfect book to treasure and share around the holidays and throughout the year is now available as a board book! Todd Parr’s bestselling books have celebrated Valentine’s Day, Earth Day, and Halloween, teaching kids about unconditional love, respecting the earth, and facing fears, all with his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity.celebrates all the little things children can give thanks for. From everyday activities like reading and bathtime to big family meals together and special alone time between parent and child, Todd inspires readers to remember all of life’s special moments.