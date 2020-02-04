Lighting candles is joyful.

Playing outside is joyful.

Singing holiday songs is joyful.

Learning new traditions is joyful.





Whether it’s celebrating a holiday, sharing a meal, or learning new things, The Joyful Book inspires readers of all ages to spread the joy near and far, to loved ones and friends. With his renowned blend of warmth, humor, and heart, Todd Parr encourages young readers to look for all the ways that joy surrounds them.