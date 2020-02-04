Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Joyful Book

by

Perfect for the gift-giving season, beloved and New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr explores the many ways to be joyful when holidays and celebrations occur.

Lighting candles is joyful.
Playing outside is joyful.
Singing holiday songs is joyful.
Learning new traditions is joyful.

Whether it’s celebrating a holiday, sharing a meal, or learning new things, The Joyful Book inspires readers of all ages to spread the joy near and far, to loved ones and friends. With his renowned blend of warmth, humor, and heart, Todd Parr encourages young readers to look for all the ways that joy surrounds them.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Birthdays

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316427890

Hardcover
What's Inside

