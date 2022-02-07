The Joyful Book
The Joyful Book

by Todd Parr

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316427852

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Diversity & Multicultural

PAGE COUNT: 22

Lighting candles is joyful.
Playing outside is joyful.
Singing holiday songs is joyful.
Learning new traditions is joyful.
 
Whether it's celebrating a holiday, sharing a meal, or learning new things, The Joyful Book inspires readers of all ages to spread the joy near and far, to loved ones and friends. With his renowned blend of warmth, humor, and heart, Todd Parr encourages young readers to look for ways that joy surrounds them in some of the world's most widely celebrated holidays, from Hanukkah to Kwanzaa to Lunar New Year.

