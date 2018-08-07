This beloved classic celebrating all kinds of families is a perfect entry into the world of Todd Parr, and is now available as a board book!





Some families have two moms or two dads. Some families have one parent instead of two.Some families live in a house by themselves. Some families share a house with other families.All families can help each other be strong!The Family Book celebrates families and all the different varieties they come in. Whether they’re big or small, look alike or different, have a single parent or two, Todd Parr assures readers that every family is special in its own unique way.