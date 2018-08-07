Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Family Book

The Family Book

by

This beloved classic celebrating all kinds of families is a perfect entry into the world of Todd Parr, and is now available as a board book!

Some families have two moms or two dads. Some families have one parent instead of two.
Some families live in a house by themselves. Some families share a house with other families.
All families can help each other be strong!

The Family Book celebrates families and all the different varieties they come in. Whether they’re big or small, look alike or different, have a single parent or two, Todd Parr assures readers that every family is special in its own unique way.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Adoption

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $7.99 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316442541

LB Kids Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Reader Reviews