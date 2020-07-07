Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Family Book / El libro de la familia
From New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Todd Parr, comes a universal story that celebrates the diversity of families — now in an English-Spanish bilingual edition!Read More
Algunas familias son grandes. Algunas familias son pequeñas. Algunas familias viven cerca de uno al otro. Algunas familias viven lejos de uno al otro.
Some families are big. Some families are small. Some families live near each other. Some families live far from each other.
With his trademark bold, bright colors and silly scenes, The Family Book encourages readers to celebrate and be proud of their own families.
Whether you have a big family or a small family, two moms or two dads, a clean family or a messy one, Todd Parr shows readers that no matter what kind of family you have, every family is special in its own unique way.
Edition: Bilingual edition
