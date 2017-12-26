Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Playing for Pride

Playing for Pride

by

A New Sport with New Rules—Can Laurie Come Through for Her Team?

With the girls’ softball season about to start, fifth-grader Laurie Bird Preston can’t decide what to do. Her friends are trying out for the team, but Laurie knows she’s no softball player—basketball is her sport. She helped lead her middle school’s girls’ basketball team to a state championship just a few weeks earlier. What fun will she have playing a sport she’s no good at and might not even like? But with patience, practice—and help from her friends and an eccentric old woman with a mysterious past—Laurie might just learn that she doesn’t have to be the best player to be part of the team.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Sports & Recreation / Baseball & Softball

On Sale: July 10th 2012

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 120

ISBN-13: 9781451679731

Running Press Logo
