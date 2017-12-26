Playing For Pride
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Playing For Pride

by Timothy Tocher

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780689024535

USD: $4.99  /  CAD: $6.49

ON SALE: September 1st 2002

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Sports & Recreation / Baseball & Softball

PAGE COUNT: 120

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
A New Sport with New Rules — Can Laurie Come Through for Her Team?

A New Sport with New Rules —
Can Laurie Come Through for Her Team?

With the girls’ softball season about to start, fifth-grader Laurie Bird Preston can’t decide what to do. Her friends are trying out for the team, but Laurie knows she’s no softball player — basketball is her sport. She helped lead her middle school’s girls’ basketball team to a state championship just a few weeks earlier. What fun will she have playing a sport she’s no good at and might not even like? But with patience, practice — and help form her friends and an eccentric old woman with a mysterious past — Laurie might just learn that she doesn’t have to be the best player to be part of the team.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less