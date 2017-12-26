Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Timothy Tocher
Timothy Tocher lives in the Hudson Valley of New York with his wife, Judy. He wrote Long Shot, the first book about Laurie. His stories have appeared in Girls to the Rescue, Books #6 and #7, and Newfangled Fairy Tales, Books #1 and #2. His humorous poems have been published in Kids Pick the Funniest Poems and No More Homework! No More Tests!Read More
By the Author
Playing for Pride
A New Sport with New Rules—Can Laurie Come Through for Her Team?With the girls’ softball season about to start, fifth-grader Laurie Bird Preston can’t decide…
Long Shot
A New Town, a New School, a New Team—Can Laurie Emerge a Winner?When eleven-year-old Laurie Bird Preston learns her dad has accepted a job in…