Timothy Tocher

Timothy Tocher lives in the Hudson Valley of New York with his wife, Judy. He wrote Long Shot, the first book about Laurie. His stories have appeared in Girls to the Rescue, Books #6 and #7, and Newfangled Fairy Tales, Books #1 and #2. His humorous poems have been published in Kids Pick the Funniest Poems and No More Homework! No More Tests!