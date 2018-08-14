The Lucky Baseball Bat

This Matt Christopher classic story of a boy and his lucky baseball bat will capture readers’ imaginations while teaching them vital lessons about the importance of friendship, teamwork, and believing in themselves.





When Marvin moves to a new neighborhood, he wants nothing more than to make a good impression on his new teammates. After all, Marvin loves baseball more than anything, and all he wants is to prove he’s worth his spot on the team. And with his lucky baseball bat in hand, what could go wrong?





But when that same lucky baseball bat goes missing, Marvin completely loses his ability to play baseball. But even though he’s lost his talent, Marvin might just find something else: the value of friendship, his own confidence, and maybe, just maybe, a place on the team.





Celebrating over six decades on bookshelves, this classic, timeless story of baseball, friendship, and confidence continues to captivate and delight new generations of readers.