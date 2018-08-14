Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Lucky Baseball Bat
This Matt Christopher classic story of a boy and his lucky baseball bat will capture readers’ imaginations while teaching them vital lessons about the importance of friendship, teamwork, and believing in themselves.
When Marvin moves to a new neighborhood, he wants nothing more than to make a good impression on his new teammates. After all, Marvin loves baseball more than anything, and all he wants is to prove he’s worth his spot on the team. And with his lucky baseball bat in hand, what could go wrong?
But when that same lucky baseball bat goes missing, Marvin completely loses his ability to play baseball. But even though he’s lost his talent, Marvin might just find something else: the value of friendship, his own confidence, and maybe, just maybe, a place on the team.
Celebrating over six decades on bookshelves, this classic, timeless story of baseball, friendship, and confidence continues to captivate and delight new generations of readers.
Edition: New edition
"The plot is... evenly paced... with a controlled vocabulary and short chapters intended to help children make the leap to chapter books."—School Library Journal