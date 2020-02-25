Wild Pitch

Robbie Hammond is the hardest throwing pitcher in the Babe Ruth League. But what good is all that heat when he can”t seem to find the plate? With Robbie struggling, the Orioles are suffering through a nightmare season, still looking for their first win. Robbie”s teammates are whispering that the only reason he”s even pitching is because he”s the coach”s kid. They”ve even given him a new nickname: Ball Four. What the other Orioles don”t know is that Robbie is still haunted by a fastball that got away from him and injured a batter in last year”s All-Star Game. Now, with the pressure mounting, he”s willing to try anything to get his control back, including listening to a mysterious boy who just might hold the key to helping Robbie???and the Orioles???save their season. This third action-packed book in Cal Ripken Jr.”s All-Star series will have readers on the edge of their seats as they root for Robbie”s comeback.