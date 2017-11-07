Beyond Anger: A Guide for Men

A revised and updated edition of the popular self-help book for men that addresses contemporary issues and how they impact the way men deal with anger



Men tend to express their anger differently than women do. Research shows men are often more violent and less willing to confront and deal with their emotions than women. Written by a psychologist who specializes in the treatment of male rage, Beyond Anger shows the angry–and miserable–man how to change his life and relationships for the better.



This book helps men understand their anger by explaining what the specific symptoms of chronic anger are and by showing angry men how their actions negatively affect family, friends, and coworkers. It helps men control violent feelings by using simple exercises–developed especially for men–to identify when and why anger occurs and by helping them form new habits to prevent anger before it starts. Women, too, will learn essential strategies for understanding and helping the angry men in their lives.



Beyond Anger is honest, tough, and real. In this revised edition, Harbin will update references throughout and discuss new topics such as the role of the internet and social media in fueling anger and how to protect yourself against these pitfalls, as well as a discussion on anger and aging, the political landscape and anger, PTSD, a brand-new section on preventing relapse into anger, and many other relevant, timely topics.

