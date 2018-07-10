Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thomas J. Harbin
Thomas J. Harbin, PhD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice, specializing in the treatment of angry men. He has written numerous articles for scientific audiences and frequently speaks to groups on the topic of male anger. He lives in North Carolina and enjoys fly-fishing and woodworking in his spare time.Read More
