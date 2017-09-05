Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Power of When

The Power of When

Discover Your Chronotype--and Learn the Best Time to Eat Lunch, Ask for a Raise, Have Sex, Write a Novel, Take Your Meds, and More

Learn the best time to do everything — from drink your coffee to have sex or go for a run — according to your body’s chronotype.

Most advice centers on what to do, or how to do it, and ignores the when of success. But exciting new research proves there is a right time to do just about everything, based on our biology and hormones.

As Dr. Michael Breus proves in The Power Of When, working with your body’s inner clock for maximum health, happiness, and productivity is easy, exciting, and fun. The Power Of When presents a groundbreaking program for getting back in sync with your natural rhythm by making minor changes to your daily routine.

After you’ve taken Dr. Breus’s comprehensive Bio-Time Quiz to figure out your chronotype (are you a Bear, Lion, Dolphin or Wolf?), you’ll find out the best time to do over 50 different activities. Featuring a foreword by Mehmet C. Oz, MD, and packed with fascinating facts, fun personality quizzes, and easy-to-follow guidelines, The Power Of When is the ultimate “lifehack” to help you achieve your goals.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Self-management / Time Management

On Sale: March 19th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9780316391252

Praise

"The Power of When prepares you to take full advantage of our adaptation to the rhythms of nature. After reading this book, your decision-making ability will forever be improved. This is a new horizon in our understanding of human behavior, and Michael Breus masterfully presents the science as a recipe for self-improvement."
David Perlmutter, MD, author of Grain Brain and Brain Maker
"Dr. Breus has succeeded in making the complex science of chronobiology accessible and engaging for all readers. Whether you're looking to improve your relationships, get a raise at work, or simply lead a more fulfilling life, THE POWER OF WHEN is the guidebook you've been waiting for."
Mark Hyman, MD, Director, Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine
Meet The Author: Michael Breus, PhD

Michael J. Breus, PhD, is a Clinical Psychologist and both a Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and a Fellow of The American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Dr. Breus has been featured on The Dr. Oz Show more than 30 times and writes regularly for The Huffington Post, The Dr. Oz Blog, and Psychology Today. He is the author of The Sleep Doctor’s Diet Plan and Beauty Sleep.

