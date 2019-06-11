Dear Juliet
Dear Juliet

Letters from the Lovestruck and Lovelorn to Shakespeare's Juliet in Verona

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781797200064

ON SALE: October 1st 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Love & Romance

Every year, over 10,000 letters addressed to Juliet Capulet arrive in Verona, Italy, the famous hometown of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. These handwritten letters come from people all over the world, seeking guidance and support from Juliet herself. Capturing the pain, joy, humor, and confusion of love, the 60 letters in this audiobook offers encouragement, comfort, hope and a nod to the human condition. Dear Juliet proves that love is the universal language.

