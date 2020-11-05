The Juliet Club
The Juliet Club is a nonprofit cultural organization started by Giulio Tamassia, now managed by his daughter Giovanna. Together, she and her fellow Juliet’s Secretaries collect and respond to every letter addressed to Juliet. They are located in Verona, Italy.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Dear Juliet
Every year, over 10,000 letters addressed to Juliet Capulet arrive in Verona, Italy, the famous hometown of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet. These handwritten letters come…