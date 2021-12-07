The Oleander Sword (Hardcover Library Edition)

The Jasmine Throne has been hailed as a series opener that will "undoubtedly reshape the landscape of epic fantasy for years to come" (Booklist, starred). Now, award-winning author Tasha Suri's provocative and powerful Burning Kingdoms trilogy continues with The Oleander Sword.
The prophecy of the nameless god—the words that declared Malini the rightful empress of Parijatdvipa—has proven a blessing and curse. She is determined to claim the throne that fate offered her. But even with the strength of the rage in her heart and the army of loyal men by her side, deposing her brother is going to be a brutal and bloody fight.
The power of the deathless waters flows through Priya’s blood. Thrice born priestess, Elder of Ahiranya, Priya’s dream is to see her country rid of the rot that plagues it: both Parijatdvipa's poisonous rule, and the blooming sickness that is slowly spreading through all living things. But she doesn’t yet understand the truth of the magic she carries.
Their chosen paths once pulled them apart. But Malini and Priya's souls remain as entwined as their destinies. And they soon realize that coming together is the only way to save their kingdom from those who would rather see it burn—even if it will cost them.
Praise for the Burning Kingdoms trilogy:
"Lush and stunning…this sapphic fantasy will rip your heart out." —BuzzFeed News
"A fierce, heart-wrenching exploration of the value and danger of love." —Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Raises the bar for what epic fantasy should be.” —Chloe Gong, author of These Violent Delights
"This cutthroat and sapphic novel will grip you until the very end." —Vulture (Best of the Year)
"It left me breathless." —Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter
"I loved it.” —Alix E. Harrow, Hugo award-winning author of The Once and Future Witches
"Suri's incandescent feminist masterpiece hits like a steel fist inside a velvet glove." —Shelley Parker-Chan, author of She Who Became the Sun
For more from Tasha Suri, check out:
The Burning Kingdoms
The Jasmine Throne
The Oleander Sword
The Books of Ambha
Empire of Sand
Realm of Ash
The prophecy of the nameless god—the words that declared Malini the rightful empress of Parijatdvipa—has proven a blessing and curse. She is determined to claim the throne that fate offered her. But even with the strength of the rage in her heart and the army of loyal men by her side, deposing her brother is going to be a brutal and bloody fight.
The power of the deathless waters flows through Priya’s blood. Thrice born priestess, Elder of Ahiranya, Priya’s dream is to see her country rid of the rot that plagues it: both Parijatdvipa's poisonous rule, and the blooming sickness that is slowly spreading through all living things. But she doesn’t yet understand the truth of the magic she carries.
Their chosen paths once pulled them apart. But Malini and Priya's souls remain as entwined as their destinies. And they soon realize that coming together is the only way to save their kingdom from those who would rather see it burn—even if it will cost them.
Praise for the Burning Kingdoms trilogy:
"Lush and stunning…this sapphic fantasy will rip your heart out." —BuzzFeed News
"A fierce, heart-wrenching exploration of the value and danger of love." —Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Raises the bar for what epic fantasy should be.” —Chloe Gong, author of These Violent Delights
"This cutthroat and sapphic novel will grip you until the very end." —Vulture (Best of the Year)
"It left me breathless." —Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter
"I loved it.” —Alix E. Harrow, Hugo award-winning author of The Once and Future Witches
"Suri's incandescent feminist masterpiece hits like a steel fist inside a velvet glove." —Shelley Parker-Chan, author of She Who Became the Sun
For more from Tasha Suri, check out:
The Burning Kingdoms
The Jasmine Throne
The Oleander Sword
The Books of Ambha
Empire of Sand
Realm of Ash
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Suri astounds with the spellbinding epic fantasy that launches her Burning Kingdoms trilogy....a fierce, heart-wrenching exploration of the value and danger of love in a world of politics and power....Suri’s confident and passionate prose expertly guides the reader throughout. This is a blade-sharp, triumphant start to what promises to be an exciting series."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Jasmine Throne
"The Jasmine Throne is an intimate, complex, magical study of empire and the people caught in its bloody teeth. It’s about resistance and power, histories both personal and political, and the heroes who must become monsters to survive. I loved it."—Alix E. Harrow, author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January, on The Jasmine Throne
“Tasha Suri writes the female characters I didn’t realize I was aching to see in fantasy, to devastating effect. The Jasmine Throne is a fiercely and unapologetically feminist tale of endurance and revolution set against a gorgeous, unique magical world."
—S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass, on The Jasmine Throne
—S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass, on The Jasmine Throne
"Like the magic in this tale of reclaiming power, The Jasmine Throne will work its way under your skin with Suri’s compelling characters and gorgeous, effortless prose.”—Sam Hawke, author of City of Lies, on The Jasmine Throne
"Lush and stunning... Inspired by Indian epics, this sapphic fantasy will rip your heart out."—BuzzFeed News on The Jasmine Throne
"Suri’s incandescent feminist masterpiece hits like a steel fist inside a velvet glove. Blisteringly furious and astonishingly tender by turns, its women take on the patriarchal empire with every weapon at their disposal. Simply magnificent."—Shelley Parker-Chan, author of She Who Became the Sun, on The Jasmine Throne
"The Jasmine Throne pulls you under, sweeping you away on a current of gorgeous prose and intricately imagined magic and politics. Filled with sharply-drawn characters who ache with longing: for peace, for war, for one another. It left me breathless."—Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter, on The Jasmine Throne
"The Jasmine Throne raises the bar for what epic fantasy should be. Tasha Suri has created a beautiful, ferocious world alongside an intimate study of the characters who will burn it all down."—Chloe Gong, author of These Violent Delights, on The Jasmine Throne
“The Jasmine Throne is a riveting and gorgeously-written tale set in an intricate, expansive world. [The characters] will live in my imagination for a long time to come, and I cannot wait to see what happens next!”—Genevieve Gornichec, author of The Witch’s Heart, on The Jasmine Throne
“A masterpiece. Suri continues to storm the realm of epic fantasy. The Jasmine Throne is the powerful, female-centric series I've hungered for—with deftly-woven prose and a pair of glorious women destined to wreck your heart.”—Heather Walter, author of Malice, on The Jasmine Throne