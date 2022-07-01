Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Love Notes to My Self
Love Notes to My Self

Meditations and Inspirations for Self-Compassion and Self-Care

by Tanya Carroll Richardson

Mar 29, 2022

Description

Love yourself unconditionally.

There are days when we all need it, an empowering reminder to nurture our spirit and encourage growth. With over 200 meditations, mantras, affirmations, and inspirations and with beautiful illustrations throughout, Love Notes to My Self offers the gift of meaningful positive change. Its goal is to help you with crucially important work of finding greater and deeper self-love—so that you can be kinder, gentler, and more caring with yourself and ready to share your compassion with the world.
 

