I'm Not Really a Waitress
How One Woman Took Over the Beauty Industry One Color at a Time
Inspiring women to pursue their own colorful dreams, I’m Not Really a Waitress tells the story of how Suzi Weiss-Fischmann transformed a small dental supply company into a #1 beauty brand around the worldRead More
In I’m Not Really a Waitress–titled after OPI’s top-selling nail color–Suzi reveals the events that led her family to flee Communist Hungary and eventually come to New York City in pursuit of the American dream. She shares how those early experiences gave rise to OPI’s revolutionary vision of freedom and empowerment, and how Suzi transformed an industry by celebrating the power of color-and of women themselves.
Today, OPI is known as a global beauty brand, famous for its trend-setting colors, unforgettable shade names, and celebrity collaborations with the biggest stars from film, television, music, and sports. But behind all the glamour is the little-known tale of OPI’s unlikely origins-an intimate and inspiring story of a timid schoolgirl who arrives in this country with little money and no English and becomes the business leader and industry game-changer known worldwide as “Suzi, the First Lady of Nails.”
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Suzi Weiss-Fischmann set out to create a red polish that every woman could wear, and with I'm Not Really a Waitress, she nailed it."—Allure
"Meet Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the brains and bravado behind the brand's trend-sparking shades."—Martha Stewart Living
"So you're at your standing manicure appointment trying to decide between You Don't Know Jacques! and Lincoln Park After Dark, and you find yourself wondering: Who is the creative mind who comes up with these fantastically punny nail polish color names? Mystery solved: It's Suzi Weiss-Fischmann."—Cosmopolitan
"The woman who has shaped the way we do nails is Suzi Weiss-Fischmann."—Los Angeles Times
"Suzi's such a fierce female entrepreneur."—Kerry Washington in WWD
"[Suzi Weiss-Fischmann] is just as rad as you think she'd be."—Elite Daily
"Suzi is a true risk taker, right down to her perfectly manicured tippy toes."—Family Circle
"The average person can't detect the difference between berry and burgundy or tell fuchsia from hot pink. It takes an exceptional eye and special sensibility to recognize the exact shade of scarlet that women all over the world will be swooning over next season. Suzi Weiss-Fischmann has spent a lifetime doing just that, season after season, year after year and created a brand that's now the most recognized and revered in the world."—Vogue India