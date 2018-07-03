Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Suzi Weiss-Fischmann
Suzi Weiss-Fischmann is the cofounder, brand ambassador, and creative visionary behind OPI Products, Inc. She is the leading international authority on nail care and color trends in the beauty and fashion industries. She is a frequent contributor to top magazines and has been featured hundreds of times in articles, blogs, and television shows. She is an active public speaker and gives keynote addresses, inspirational speeches, board and trade show presentations, and gala talks around the world.Read More
By the Author
I'm Not Really a Waitress
Inspiring women to pursue their own colorful dreams, I'm Not Really a Waitress tells the story of how Suzi Weiss-Fischmann transformed a small dental supply…