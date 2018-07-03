Suzi Weiss-Fischmann

Suzi Weiss-Fischmann is the cofounder, brand ambassador, and creative visionary behind OPI Products, Inc. She is the leading international authority on nail care and color trends in the beauty and fashion industries. She is a frequent contributor to top magazines and has been featured hundreds of times in articles, blogs, and television shows. She is an active public speaker and gives keynote addresses, inspirational speeches, board and trade show presentations, and gala talks around the world.