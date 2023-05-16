squares and rectangles

This entire chapter contains beautiful, one-of-a-kind projects made solely out of garter stitch squares and rectangles. Beginners, get ready for some serious fun. Experienced knitters, get ready for a few slick, easy projects to add to your gift repertoire! You might think that projects of this sort aren’t going to be shapely or sophisticated, but just take a look. The lavender sweater, hat, and bootie set, for example, has a lovely elegance created with a decorative whipstitch and some silk ribbon ties. The door hanger/sachet has an embroidered detail and is filled with lavender seeds for a soothing scent.

The patchwork blanket is a snap to knit on your own or with a group of friends. The pom-pom edging adds just the right touch of fun to this comfy blanket. Of course, there has to be a friendly bear who’s just the right size to tag along wherever your baby goes. The bear even has a matching sweater.

No matter which project you select, any level of knitter can quickly and simply create these sweet, elegant, and fun projects in no time at all. I’ve included an instructional section at the beginning of this chapter that includes the necessary skills to complete these projects. If you are a beginner, start here, and you’ll find out that the secret to knitting is just a little determination. Once you give your first handknit gift, you will race back to your needles to begin the next one!

basic skills

The following skills are all you will need to complete these projects out of garter stitch squares and rectangles. When you master them, you will be well on your way to becoming an accomplished knitter. More advanced techniques, which you will need to complete other projects later in Itty-Bitty Nursery, can be found in Special Techniques, starting on page 143.

CASTING ON

slipknot • The slipknot is the very first step in casting on to begin your project.

1. Measure out the length of yarn needed for the long-tail cast-on (which you’ll learn below). The pattern you are about to begin will tell you how many stitches you will need to cast on. You can figure out how long the tail of the yarn needs to be by wrapping the yarn around the needle once for every stitch called for. Then add about another 8 inches. At this point in the yarn, you will make a slipknot.

2. Make a loop, overlapping the yarn at the bottom of the loop.

3. Bring the yarn that is to the front of the overlap behind and then through the loop, making another loop. Pull up.

4. Put the new loop on the needle and tighten it to fit.

TIP • Always include the slipknot when counting stitches!

long-tail cast-on • I use this method of casting on for almost every project I start. I think it looks clean, and it gives the right amount of stretch to my work.

1. With the slipknot on the needle, hold the needle with your right hand and let the yarn hang down. The yarn attached to the ball (the working yarn) should be behind the needle, and the yarn tail should be toward you.

2. Pinch the index finger and thumb of your left hand together and stick them between the strands of yarn hanging from the needle.

3. Open up your left index finger and thumb to form a V. The tail end of the yarn will be over your left thumb, and the working yarn will be over your index finger. Turn your hand so your palm is facing you, and hold both strands of yarn against your palm with the other fingers of your left hand.

4. Bring the right needle point around the outside of the yarn on your thumb, then under the yarn. Then bring your needle up through the loop around your thumb, over, and around the outside of and under the yarn on your index finger. Turn the needle downward and pull it back through the loop around your thumb. Gently slip the yarn from around your thumb.

5. Without dropping the yarn held on your palm, put your thumb back under the tail end of the yarn and pull the stitch up firmly, but be sure the stitch can slide a bit on the needle.

• Repeat steps 4 and 5 until you have the required number of stitches on your needle. Remember to count your slipknot as one stitch.

KNIT STITCH

This is the continental style of knitting. It is fine to use other styles of knitting since you get the same result with all of these.

1. Hold the needle with the cast-on stitches in your left hand with the yarn over your left index finger.

2. With your right hand, place the point of the right needle into the first loop on the left needle, inserting the needle point from bottom to top and from front to back (behind the left needle). The points of the needles will form an X. Hold the X together with your right hand, with your thumb in front and your index finger in back.

3. Wrap the yarn that is on your index finger counterclockwise around the point of the right needle. After wrapping, the yarn should end up at the back of the right needle. Tip the point of the right needle downward and pull the loop through the stitch, keeping the loop on the right needle.

4. Slip the completed stitch off the left needle. Be sure not to pull any other stitches off with it. The new stitch is now on the right needle.

• Here is a chant for you to say to yourself as you knit the four steps of the knit stitch:

In (2),

Around (3a),

Out (3b),

Off (4).

TIP • I squeeze the yarn between my index finger and middle finger at the knuckle in order to create tension, but others additionally wrap the yarn around their ring finger or little finger or find other ways to make the yarn taut. Experiment to discover what works best for you.

BINDING OFF

basic bind-off • When you get to the end of a project or piece and you want to remove it from the needles, you use a technique called binding off. It is far simpler than casting on, and new knitters are pleasantly surprised at how easy this step is. One problem to be aware of is binding off too tightly. This becomes a problem on projects such as sweaters, where necklines can be bound off so tightly that the sweater will literally not fit over the head of the wearer. There is an easy remedy for this. Simply bind off using a needle that is two sizes larger than the needle you are currently using. Hold this larger needle in your right hand and work the stitches onto this needle. If you don’t use a larger needle, just make sure you are making a conscious effort to bind off loosely by knitting each stitch of the bind-off row loosely.

1. Knit 2 stitches onto the right needle.

2. Using the tip of your left needle, pass the right stitch on the right needle over the left stitch and off the needle. (I used to use my fingers to pick up the stitch and pass it over when I first started knitting.)

3. Knit the next stitch onto the right needle and repeat step 2.

• Repeat steps 2 and 3 until you have the desired number of bound-off stitches. You’ll have 1 stitch remaining on your right needle. If you are at the end of a project or piece, cut your yarn, leaving a tail. Pull the tail through the last stitch and pull it up tight.

GARTER STITCH

All of the projects in this section are knit in garter stitch, which simply means that you knit every stitch of each row. This is the easiest, most basic stitch in knitting because you only have to know how to complete the knit stitch; there is no purling involved. Garter stitch creates a sturdy fabric that has ridges and lays flat at the edges.

GAUGE

Gauge is always important, but it is even more important when you are hoping to make a great-fitting garment. When you are making a toy or blanket, if your gauge is a tiny bit off it won’t ruin the finished project. The gauge throughout this book refers to the number of stitches per inch across each row, and sometimes the number of rows per inch as well. Both of these numbers determine the width and length of your knitted piece. This number varies depending on the yarn and the needle size you are using, as well as your personal knitting tension—how loosely or tightly you knit. For the latter reason especially, it is important to always make a gauge swatch before starting your project. Always try to use the yarn that is recommended, but if you have to substitute another yarn, it is very important to make a swatch. Make one as follows:

1. With your selected yarn and needles, cast on 20 stitches.

2. Knit in pattern stitch for 4 inches.

3. Slip the knitted fabric off the needle without casting off.

4. Lay the swatch flat on a table and let the yarn take its natural shape. Do not tug or stretch the fabric, unless instructed to in the pattern.

5. Set your ruler on top of the knitting with the right side of the fabric facing you. In garter stitch, both sides of the work will be made up of ridges and valleys. In stockinette stitch, the right side is made up of small Vs.

6. Choosing a section near the center of the swatch, count how many stitches there are in 1 inch, including half and quarter stitches.

TIP • Many times, when a project is small, you can begin it as directed in the pattern, knowing that after you have knitted a couple of inches, you can check your gauge.

KEY INFORMATION FOR GAUGE AND NEEDLE SIZE • If the number of stitches in 1 inch of your swatch matches the required number of stitches per inch in the pattern, then you are ready to start. • If there are too many stitches per inch, use larger needles. • If there are too few stitches per inch, use smaller needles. • If you need to change needle size, move up or down by one size. Keep making new swatches until you obtain the correct gauge.

FINISHING OR SEAMING

Sewing garter stitch edges together is simple and, best of all—due to the bumpy nature of the fabric—it is forgiving. This basic seaming technique is perfect for sewing together squares or the sides of a bear.

garter stitch seam

With the edges you wish to join lined up next to each other and right sides facing you, cut a length of yarn and thread it into a yarn needle so you are working with a single thickness of yarn. Do not knot the end of the yarn. Starting at the left edge, insert the needle into the top loop (a purl stitch bump) and draw the yarn through the loop nearly to the end. Leave a 3-inch tail. On the corresponding stitch on the right edge, insert the needle into the bottom loop (a knit stitch). Do not draw the stitches up too tightly—try to match the tightness of the knitting, but do not leave gaps in the seam. Continue alternating the sides with a top loop and a bottom loop. When the seam is completed, weave in both ends of the seaming yarn and trim close to the knitted piece.

whipstitch seam

With the edges you wish to join lined up next to each other and right sides facing you, cut a length of yarn and thread it into a yarn needle. Starting on the right side, insert the needle into the stitch at the edge. On the corresponding stitch on the left edge, insert the needle. Gently pull the yarn through, keeping an even tension. The whipstitch seam can be used on any type of knitted piece.

DECORATIVE WHIPSTITCH

Decorative whipstitch is used on the Squares and Rectangles Baby Set to seam the pieces and create textural interest. The edges are held together with the right sides facing out, and the needle is inserted through both layers at the same time. Although the whipstitch stitches for this sweater set are placed very close together, the stitch can also be spaced farther apart.

1. Line up the edges of the pieces with either the right sides together or the wrong sides together. The pattern will tell you which is required. You can pin the pieces together if you need to.

2. Thread a tail end or new piece of yarn into a yarn needle. Holding the edges together, insert the needle 1 stitch in from the edge, from back to front, going through both pieces at the same time.

3. Pull the yarn through. Bring the needle around to the back side and insert it again in the next stitch.

• Repeat steps 2 and 3 as needed, then weave in the yarn ends.

squares and rectangles baby set

Sometimes things just have to be easy, and these projects are exactly that. If you can knit a garter stitch square, you can make this adorable, stylish baby cardigan, hat, booties, and sachet set. Another option is to assign the squares and rectangles to different friends to work together for a fantastic group baby gift. Then simply whipstitch and sew up the seams and you have the most thoughtful gifts for a new baby and mom.

For a more boyish option for the cardigan, hat, and booties, you could make the front exactly the same as the back, creating a boatneck sweater rather than a cardigan. Leave out the ribbon and make two pom-poms for the corners of the hat, and two for the tops of the booties. Follow the rest of the pattern as is, and you have instant boy!

The ribbon is attached to all of the pieces with a simple single knot. This makes for easy removal of the ribbon before washing the garments.

yarn

• RY Classic Yarns Cashsoft Baby DK (57% extra fine merino, 33% microfiber, 10% cashmere; 142 yards/50 grams), Borage #806. Cardigan: 3 skeins; Hat: 1 skein; Booties: 1 skein

tools

• U.S. size 7 needles or size needed to obtain gauge

• 2½-inch-wide silk ribbon. See individual projects for required lengths.

• Straight or safety pins

• Scissors

• Yarn needle

• Ruler or tape measure

sizes for the cardigan, hat, and booties

• 0–3 months (3–6 months, 6–12 months)

gauge for all pieces (except sachet)

• 5 stitches per inch

NOTE • The yarn is the same for the cardigan, hat, and booties; the amounts vary and are specified. The tools, sizes, and gauge are the same throughout. The same ribbon is used for all the projects, and the lengths required for each are specified. The sachet requires different yarn colors gauge, and tools, which are specified at the beginning of the pattern.

cardigan

ribbon

• 4 feet of 2½-inch-wide silk ribbon

BACK

Cast on 45 (48, 50) stitches. Work in garter stitch until the back measures 9 (9½, 1 0) inches. Bind off all stitches.

FRONT

The front is made in four pieces: two squares and two rectangles.

bottom fronts (make 2) • Cast on 22 (24, 25) stitches. Work in garter stitch until the piece measures 5 (5½, 6) inches. Bind off all stitches.

top fronts (make 2) • Cast on 22 (24, 25) stitches. Work in garter stitch until the piece measures 4 inches. Bind off all stitches.

sleeves (make 2) • Cast on 30 (35, 38) stitches. Work in garter stitch until the sleeve measures 5 (5½, 6) inches. Bind off all stitches.

FINISHING

Use a decorative whipstitch to sew the top and bottom fronts together. Hold the two pieces flat on top of each other, with the edges that measure 4½ (4¾, 5) inches aligned and wrong sides facing. (Determine garter stitch wrong side by looking at the cast-on row.) With a single thickness of yarn threaded into a yarn needle, whipstitch entire edge ¼ inch from the edge, placing the stitches close together to create a cordlike look. Weave in yarn ends and trim.

Use this same technique on the shoulder seams, starting at the outer edge and sewing the seams closed for 2 (2, 2½) inches.

Sew the sleeves on at the shoulders with a decorate whipstitch.

Seam the sleeves and the sides of the cardigans, using the garter seaming stitch detailed on page 9.

Use the decorative whipstitch around all of the edges of the cardigan. Begin at the front opening. Here I made the shape a little more interesting by stretching the fabric as I did the whipstitch, which creates points at the bottom front and top front. Leave the bottom points as they are, but take the top points of the fronts and stitch them down to the front to create a collarlike appearance.

Complete the neck opening, the bottom edge of the cardigan, and the cuffs of the sleeves with the decorative whipstitch.

ribbon tie • Cut two 24-inch pieces of the ribbon and thread one through each cardigan front right above the empire seam and about an inch in from the edge. Tie a single knot to secure. Trim the ends at an angle for a more finished look.

hat

ribbon

• 4 feet of 2½-inch-wide silk ribbon

HAT

Cast on 28 (32, 36) stitches. Work in garter stitch for 12 (13, 14) inches. Bind off all stitches.

FINISHING

Fold the rectangle in half, wrong sides together, aligning the cast-on edge and the bound-off edge. Pin the side seams of the hat together, then turn up 1 inch of the brim edge and pin into place. This forms the brim of the hat. Sew the sides together with the same decorative whipstitch described for the cardigan. Whipstitch over the turned-up brim of the hat to hold it in place. The seam should look like a cord. Whipstitch across the top of the hat to create a whipstitch cord along the folded edge. Remove all pins.

ribbon ties • Cut two 24-inch pieces of ribbon. Pull one piece through each upper corner of the hat and tie in a bow. Trim the ribbon ends at an angle.

booties

These booties are made from one square for each foot.

ribbon

• 4 feet of 2½-inch-wide silk ribbon

FOOT (make 2)

Cast on 18 (20, 22) stitches. Work in garter stitch for 3½ (4, 5) inches. Do not cast off. Cut the working yarn, leaving an 18-inch tail, and thread into a yarn needle. Pull the yarn through the stitches on the knitting needle, remove the knitting needle from the work, and pull up tight to form the toe. Fold the rest of the square in half lengthwise and stitch, using the decorative whipstitch until the seam measures 1½ (2, 3) inches from the toe. Weave in the ends and trim.

FINISHING

Next sew the back of the foot using a garter stitch seam (see p. 9).

ribbon ties • Cut two 24-inch pieces of ribbon. Thread the end into a yarn needle. Thread yarn through garter stitch bumps around the edge of the foot opening. Pull the ribbon through until the ends are even. Tie in a bow.

hanging sachet

This lovely multipurpose project could be used as a door hanger to mark the nursery, a wall hanging over the changing table, or, without the ribbon, a sachet for baby’s drawer. If you changed the embroidery to mère, which is French for “mother,” it would make a perfect mother’s sachet. Why not make a matching pair for mom and baby both! I used sweet, soothing lavender to fill the sachet, but you could use your own favorite scent.

yarn

• RY Classic Yarns Cashsoft Baby DK (57% extra fine merino, 33% microfiber, 10% cashmere; 142 yards/50 grams), 1 skein in Snowman #800, small amount of Borage #806 for embroidery

tools

• U.S. size 4 needles or size needed to obtain gauge

• U.S. size G crochet hook

• 52 inches of 2½-inch-wide silk ribbon

• ½ cup of lavender seeds

• Small bag of polyester fiberfill

• Scissors

• Yarn needle

finished measurement

• 5½ inches by 4½ inches

gauge

• 6 stitches per inch

RECTANGLE (make 2)

Cast on 34 stitches. Work in garter stitch for 4½ inches. Bind off all stitches.

EMBROIDERY

With Borage and the crochet hook, chain stitch on the surface of the pieces, spelling out bébé (see p. 154). Leave a 1-inch space unstitched around the edge. Cut a long length of Borage and thread into a yarn needle. Tightly wrap the chained letters as detailed on page 159. Weave in the ends on the wrong side.

FINISHING

Place the two pieces on top of each other, wrong sides together, with the bébé side facing you. With a length of Snowman and a yarn needle, backstitch three sides together about ¼ inch from the edge. Turn the bébé side face down on the table. Pour the ½ cup of lavender inside so it covers the bébé side. Fill the rest of the sachet with the fiberfill stuffing, laying it over the top of the lavender so it is a little puffy but not overstuffed. Close the fourth side using the backstitch, ¼ inch from the edge. Weave in ends and trim.

ribbon ties • Cut two 26-inch pieces of ribbon. Tie one on each top corner of the sachet with a single knot. Tie the two long ends together and make a bow.

grumpy old bear

After I made this bear, my kids all told me at separate times that he looked grumpy. Really? I didn’t mean for this bear to be grumpy! Then my sister laughed when she saw the bear and said he is so cute and grumpy. I thought about changing the face, but decided maybe he is just meant to be that way, and I don’t want to mess with fate. I love this grumpy old bear no matter what.

What’s amazing about this sweet bear is that you’d never know it’s made completely out of garter stitch squares. This means that anyone can knit this bear. Seaming garter stitch is very forgiving. Don’t worry about perfect seams if you are a beginner. This will be great practice.

yarn

• Rowan Handknit Cotton (100% cotton; 93 yards/50 grams), 2 skeins in Linen #205

tools

• U.S. size 3 needles or size needed to obtain gauge

• One skein of black embroidery floss

• Small bag of polyester fiberfill