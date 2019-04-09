Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hanger Management
Master Your Hunger and Improve Your Mood, Mind, and Relationships
The complete program for mastering your “hanger,” from mindful-eating pioneer Dr. Susan Albers — with 45 tips to turn hanger into happiness.Read More
It happens to all of us. One minute you’re happily going about your day, and a few seconds later you’re a snappy, illogical version of yourself. The culprit? Hanger.
We’re living busier lives than ever before, and when we forget to eat — or accidentally overeat — hunger can make us angry, unreasonable, and dull, with big impacts on our emotional and psychological well being. And hanger can become a cycle. When we get too hungry, we’re more likely to make food decisions we regret, which sets us up for another hanger crash later on.
The good news: when we make better decisions about food, we think more clearly, connect better in our relationships, and improve our performance. Hanger Management is the book that can help you break this cycle and create healthy habits that fuel and empower you.
In Hanger Management, New York Times bestselling author and clinical psychologist Susan Albers sheds light on the causes of hanger, and shares 45 of her best tips for managing it well. By learning to stay on top of your hunger cues, cultivating a better understanding of your appetite, and creating a better overall relationship with food, you’ll become happier — and healthier — for life.
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"We've all been there -- tired, cranky, and hangry. Now, with Dr. Susan Albers's expert advice, we can prevent hanger before it strikes so our bodies stay nourished, our minds stay clear, and our emotions stay even-keeled. Manage your hunger before it manages you!"
—Mark Hyman, MD, New York Times bestselling author of Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?
—Mark Hyman, MD, New York Times bestselling author of Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?
"With practical, easy-to-follow steps, Dr. Susan Albers shows us how to shift from hangry to happy. Hanger Management is a must-read to control emotional eating and restore a positive mood. Highly recommended!"—Steven Masley, MD, FAHA, FACN, FAAFP, CNS, author of The Better Brain Solution.
"As a nutritional psychiatrist I often see people struggling with mood and anxiety due to how they eat, but here Dr. Albers asks the earlier question about understanding hanger, where it comes from in each person, and how to tackle it. Her mindfulness-based behavioral techniques are clear, concise, entertaining to follow, and offer an amazingly practical approach that will help many. I salute her leading us in this important direction."—Uma Naidoo, MD, Nutritional Psychiatrist at Harvard
"Hanger Management can help us all get a handle on our hunger so it doesn't get the best of us. No one knows mindful eating better than Dr. Susan Albers, and here, she'll give you her best tips and tricks to keep your body nourished and your mind sharp for a healthier and happier life."—Dr. Josh Axe, author of Keto Diet
"The demands of our modern world distance us from meaningful connection to our decisions in terms of what, how, and when we eat. And we are clearly seeing the health consequences of this unfortunate separation. Hanger Management graciously welcomes mindfulness back to our eating experience, and this may prove to be the most potent nutrient of all."—David Perlmutter, MD, author of Grain Brain and Brain Wash
"A brilliant psychologist, author, and eating behaviorist, Dr. Susan Albers peels back the emotional response and reveals the secrets of how our mind controls our mood when we are around food, and vice versa. It's time to end "hanger" in your life, and this is the guidebook that shows you how, with engaging stories, expert insights, and plenty of practical tips on how to use mindful eating skills to stop those emotions that derail our best intentions when it comes to food. I recommend it highly."—William W. Li, MD, author of Eat to Beat Disease
"Dr. Albers, does an amazing job of making mindful eating a rewarding and positive process. Her new work, Hanger Management, helps us all learn more about how this topic may impact our lives. As a Sleep Specialist, I am constantly referring to Dr. Albers work with my patients since we now know how sleep affects eating and how eating can affect sleep. This is a great read."—Michael Breus, PhD, Sleep Specialist and author of The Power of When
"My go-to expert in mindful eating has knocked it out of the park with Hanger Management (and how much do we love this title?). This is your guidebook to navigating the most challenging situations and how to use food to manage your moods so you are in control."—JJ Virgin, CNS, CHFS, author of The Virgin Diet and The Sugar Impact Diet
"This practical guide to mindful eating teaches you how to choose the best foods to boost your mood. If you want a healthy eating plan to take you from hangry to happy, read Hanger Management!"—Joe Tatta, PT, DPT, author of Heal Your Pain Now
"The foods we eat are directly connected not only to our physical health, but our mental health as well. Snacks and meals can leave us feeling positive and energetic, or irritable and exhausted. Hanger Management takes the mystery out of how to eat to support a positive mood, and provides tools to end mindless eating and hanger for good."—Nicole Beurkens, PhD, CNS