It happens to all of us. One minute you’re happily going about your day, and a few seconds later you’re a snappy, illogical version of yourself. The culprit? Hanger.





We’re living busier lives than ever before, and when we forget to eat — or accidentally overeat — hunger can make us angry, unreasonable, and dull, with big impacts on our emotional and psychological well being. And hanger can become a cycle. When we get too hungry, we’re more likely to make food decisions we regret, which sets us up for another hanger crash later on.





The good news: when we make better decisions about food, we think more clearly, connect better in our relationships, and improve our performance. Hanger Management is the book that can help you break this cycle and create healthy habits that fuel and empower you.





In Hanger Management, New York Times bestselling author and clinical psychologist Susan Albers sheds light on the causes of hanger, and shares 45 of her best tips for managing it well. By learning to stay on top of your hunger cues, cultivating a better understanding of your appetite, and creating a better overall relationship with food, you’ll become happier — and healthier — for life.



