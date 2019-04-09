Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Susan Albers, PsyD

Susan Albers, PsyD, is a New York Times bestselling author and a clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Albers has been featured across the media on the Today Show, Dr. Oz, NPR, Shape, Prevention, and Cooking Light. She is the author of eight mindful eating books including: EatQ, 50 Ways to Soothe Yourself Without Food, Eating Mindfully, Eat, Drink, and Be Mindful, and Mindful. http://www.eatingmindfully.com
