Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Duck, Duck, Moose!

Duck, Duck, Moose!

A Read-Along Book

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Duck and Duck are preparing for a party, and each step of the way, Moose inadvertently messes things up. When he disappears in shame, Duck and Duck must go find him so he can join in the party???which was for him! The slapstick physical humor of Duck, Duck, Moose will have kids overcome with the giggles.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Ducks, Geese, Etc.

On Sale: September 16th 2014

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781484717387

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Enhanced Edition

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews