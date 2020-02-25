Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Duck, Duck, Moose!
A Read-Along Book
Duck and Duck are preparing for a party, and each step of the way, Moose inadvertently messes things up. When he disappears in shame, Duck and Duck must go find him so he can join in the party—which was for him! The slapstick physical humor of Duck, Duck, Moose will have kids overcome with the giggles.
Edition: Enhanced Edition
