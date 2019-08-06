Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Duck, Duck, Moose!
Duck and Duck are preparing for a party, and each step of the way, Moose inadvertently messes things up. When he disappears in shame, Duck and Duck must go find him so he can join in the party–which was for him! The slapstick physical humor of Duck, Duck, Moose will have little ones overcome with the giggles.
Board book
2015 IRA-CBC Children's Choice Book Award Finalist
2015 WSRA Recommendation List
"A well-paced and entertaining read-aloud. . . . Fun, fun, fun!"—Kirkus Reviews
"Though this silly story has a lot of well-earned laughs, the sweet ending is a touching reminder that clumsiness is easily forgivable."—Booklist
"A surefire hit. . . . Hilarious."—Library Media Connection