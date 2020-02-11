Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen
Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen has never had a moose for a roommate, though she did raise three ducklings for two days in college. She now lives in New Jersey with her three children, one husband, and one adorable pug. Visit her online at http://www.sudipta.com.
Noah Z. Jones is an animator, writer and illustrator. He is the creator of the television series Fish Hooks and Almost Naked Animals. He lives with his family in Glendale, CA. Visit him online at http://www.noahzjones.com.
By the Author
Duck, Duck, Moose!
Duck and Duck are preparing for a party, and each step of the way, Moose inadvertently messes things up. When he disappears in shame, Duck…