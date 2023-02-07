“Steven Raichlen really nails everything you need to know. As someone who has been smoking meat his whole life, even I found new ground covered in this smart, accessible book.”

--Myron Mixon, author and host of BBQ Pitmasters, Smoked, and BBQ Rules



“If your version of heaven has smoked meats waiting beyond the pearly gates, then Project Smoke is your bible.”

--Tom Colicchio, author, chef/owner Crafted hospitality, and host of Top Chef



“Nothin’ but great techniques and recipes. I am especially excited about the Smoked Cheesecake recipe.”

--Aaron Franklin, author and chef/owner Franklin Barbecue



“In his latest book, Project Smoke, Steven takes on the next frontier in the barbecue world, devoting his attention to the art of smoking….Project Smoke is both an indispensible guidebook to mastering smoking techniques and a cookbook billowing with innovative recipes, from the usual suspects like appetizers and meats to the more surprising desserts, cocktails, and condiments.”—Taste of the South



“The book is loaded with gorgeous, I-need-to-make-that-right now photos, but it’s also a super accessible soup-to-nuts primer on everything you need to know, and then some, whether you’re a novice, an enthusiast, or a total all-out smoked food addict. There’s hot smoking and cold-smoking, smoke-braising, tea-smoking, “caveman” smoking direct on embers, and stovetop smoking. Who wouldn’t want to know the 10 steps to perfect brisket, or how to make best-ever Chinese barbecued pork, smoked nachos, and bacon from scratch?”—Food Wine online



“Project Smoke faithfully handles classics like smoked ribs, pork shoulder, and salmon, but also gleefully forays into unexpected categories like cheese, desserts, and cocktails. An excellent how-to for those fired up about smoke.”—Booklist



“Raichlen is the undisputed master of the grill; his 27 cookbooks include 10 devoted specifically to grilling. Of all his recipes that I have tried, I have never encountered one that failed to impress. And most were not just impressive, they were superb, worthy of serving to guests. It’s not just that he apparently understands every possible element of grilling and smoking, it’s that he also intuitively knows what kind of flavor combinations go best with grilled food.” —St. Louis Post-Dispatch



"Raichlen’s comprehensive approach to exploring the mysteries of outdoor cooking remains peerless. “Project Smoke” is a tour de force." —The Washington Post



