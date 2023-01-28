Free shipping on orders $35+

Herbal Antivirals, 2nd Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Herbal Antivirals, 2nd Edition

Natural Remedies for Emerging & Resistant Viral Infections

by Stephen Harrod Buhner

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 31, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Aug 31, 2021

Page Count

480 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635864182

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Herbal Medications

Description

Viruses are smart, mutating, and becoming resistant to antiviral pharmaceuticals. Global crises such as COVID-19, SARS, and dengue feaver spread more quickly than we can develop medicines to fight them. Herbalist and best-selling author Stephen Harrod Buhner has studied the antiviral properties of plants for many years. In this comprehensive guide, he profiles the plants that have proven most effective in fighting viral infections and provides in-depth instructions for preparing and using formulations to address the most common infections and strengthen immunity, safely and naturally. The updated 2nd edition includes an expanded guide to COVID-19, including a review of the most up-to-date medical research and the plant medicines that have been found to be most potent in preventing infection, lessening the impact of the virus on the body, and addressing longer-term effects and co-infections. 

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less