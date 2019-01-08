Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pre-order Below

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound
Imaginary Friend

Imaginary Friend

by

Christopher is seven years old. Christopher is the new kid in town. Christopher has an imaginary friend. The epic work of literary horror from the #1 bestselling author of THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER.

We can swallow our fear or let our fear swallow us.

Single mother Kate Reese is on the run. Determined to improve life for her and her son, she flees an abusive relationship in the middle of the night with Christopher at her side. Together, they find themselves drawn to the tight-knit community of Mill Grove, Pennsylvania. It’s as far off the beaten track as they can get. Just one highway in, one highway out.

At first, it seems like the perfect place to finally settle down. Then Christopher vanishes. For six awful days, no one can find him. Until Christopher emerges from the woods at the edge of town, unharmed but not unchanged. He returns with a voice in his head only he can hear, with a mission only he can complete: Build a tree house in the woods by Christmas, or his mother and everyone in the town will never be the same again.

Soon Kate and Christopher find themselves in the fight of their lives, caught in the middle of a war playing out between good and evil, with their small town as the battleground.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Horror

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $30 / $38 (CAD)

Page Count: 720

ISBN-13: 9781538731338

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"If you aren't blown away by the first fifty pages of IMAGINARY FRIEND, you need to get your sense of wonder checked."—Joe Hill, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Fireman and NOS4A2
"If you grew up reading Perks of Being a Wallflower, you won't want to miss this spooky, surreal thriller...You'll feel locked in the battle between good and evil as Kate and Christopher fight for their lives."—Good Housekeeping
"Like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, IMAGINARY FRIEND says that no matter how dark the places you have been or the things you have seen, no one and nothing and nowhere is beyond redemption. What is astonishing and laugh-out-loud genius is that Chbosky has disguised all this wisdom in an entertaining thriller. In true Stephen Chbosky style, he gives you the bran and the doughnut. Spiritual enlightenment and horror. I don't know how he did it. But he did it. It's a masterpiece."—Emma Watson, actor and activist
"An unputdownable, extraordinary book. Stephen Chbosky manages to combine the heart and emotion that suffuses all of his work with Stephen King chills. The pages practically turn themselves."—Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen, #1 New York Times bestselling authors of THE WIFE BETWEEN US and AN ANONYMOUS GIRL
"Sure, this unputdownable book is the scariest thing I've read in a long time. Mysterious woods. Evil forces. Unseen worlds. But it's also, like everything Chbosky does, imbued with heart and soul. You'll fall in love with these characters. That's why they stay with you, like a haunting."—R. J. Palacio, #1 New York Times bestselling author of WONDER
"IMAGINARY FRIEND is a sprawling epic horror novel that hearkens back to the classics of the 1970s Golden Age, but, like Stranger Things, with a twinkle in its malevolent eye. Enormous, scary fun."—Dan Chaon, bestselling author of ILL WILL
"IMAGINARY FRIEND has been a long time coming. And like a fine Bordeaux, it rewards that wait in countless ways. This is a fearsome, remarkably ambitious novel that breaks through the boundaries of the horror genre to become epic--in all the best senses of the word."—Lincoln Child, #1 New York Times bestselling coauthor of the VERSES FOR THE DEAD and CITY OF ENDLESS NIGHT
"IMAGINARY FRIEND is a simply extraordinary reading experience--it reminded me of discovering a classic Stephen King novel from two decades ago, but all funneled through Chbosky's utterly unique style. A tremendous read, every bit worth the wait."—Blake Crouch, New York Times bestselling author of A DARK MATTER
Read More Read Less

Meet Stephen Chbosky on Tour!

  • New York, NY

    Barnes & Noble Upper West Side

  • Portsmouth, NH

    The Music Hall Historic Theater

  • Cambridge, MA

    Harvard Book Store at Brattle Theatre

  • Washington, DC

    Politics and Prose at The Wharf

  • Harrisburg, PA

    Harrisburg Book Festival

  • Pittsburgh, PA

    Carnegie Library Lecture Hall

  • Parma, OH

    Cuyahoga County Public Library

  • Chicago, IL

    Anderson's Bookshop

  • Tempe, AZ

    Changing Hands Bookstore

  • Menlo Park, CA

    Kepler's Books

  • Los Angeles, CA

    Barnes & Noble at The Grove

  • Lake Forest Park, WA

    Third Place Books

  • South Portland, ME

    Books-A-Million

  • Providence, RI

    Venue TBA

  • Miami, FL

    Venue TBA