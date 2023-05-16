Stephanie Pearl-McPhee Casts Off

The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by

DEDICATION

This book is for Denny, Megan, Rachel,

That Laurie, Rams, Cassandra … and every

knitter I ever met or corresponded with.

You taught me that knitting is not just a hobby,

but a destination. My life is infinitely richer

(and my stash infinitely better)

for knowing all of you.





INTRODUCTION

Wherever You Go, There You Are

EVEN IF YOU don’t care to travel, if you’re a knitter, you’re on a journey to an amazing land. You packed your bags for this trip the first time you picked up needles and yarn, the first time someone showed you the knit stitch, or the first time you cracked open a knitting instruction book or surfed a knitting Web page.

For some people, the journey to this land is a spiritual one. These are the knitters who find serenity and relaxation in knitting (those who say knitting is the new yoga). For some, it is a journey of self-challenge. Those who view it this way seem to devour knitting, learning the way to cables and lace and grafting so quickly that you can scarcely stand to watch them without feeling inadequate. Some are drawn into knitting by the people they meet along the side of the road, and they are often changed, frequently inspired, and occasionally healed because of these encounters. (These are the most perplexing knitters for common humans to understand, and non-knitters try to avoid them at cocktail parties. You can guess how I know that.) Whatever the reason for embarking, however the journey can be characterized, or whatever you find when you get to the destination, the point is that knitting takes you on a journey — becoming a knitter is a process, and knitting itself is far, far more than a hobby. It’s a destination, a location, a new land.

The land of Knitting is a remarkable place. Its borders are far-reaching, extending through almost every country in the world. (Admittedly, countries where it’s about 100 degrees for much of the year have fewer Knitting ports of call, but surely you can understand how there might be just a smidge less incentive for warm knitting wear to develop in Zimbabwe than, say, Russia.) The land of Knitting has citizens residing all over the globe (and maybe on other planets too…nobody has ruled that out yet) and Knitting’s denizens transcend borders, language, race, age, gender, fashion sense, and, to be entirely frank, occasionally intelligence.

Immigrants to the land of Knitting arrive by book, by video, with a mentor, in groups, alone…and sometimes lonely. They come in various states of confusion, trying to grapple with things that even we longtime residents still haven’t entirely grasped. The currency (how much yarn is too much yarn?), the language (cast off or bind off?), the politics, the sports, the local customs: Citizens of the land of Knitting must navigate all of this bewilderment, usually while contending with those in the rest of the world, most of whom don’t even believe in Knitting…at least, not as a destination.

Knitters have their own rules, their own society, and their own limits. How else can you explain millions and millions of people who understand that it’s reasonable to buy an outrageous amount of yarn when you hear it’s been discontinued, but that it’s completely unreasonable to think you’re going to finish knitting all of it before you die? How else do we all — millions of us, in every corner of the globe — know the password: “Just one more row”?

For a place where knitters spend so much time, we know very little about this remarkable land and its culture, and it’s time we changed this. Welcome, then, to the first travel guide to the land of Knitting. We know you’ll like it here, no matter who you are.

“All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveler is unaware.”

— Martin Buber





POPULATION

THE LAND OF KNITTING is populated largely by people who didn’t know they were coming here to live full time. They thought they were merely going to be tourists. They were just going to learn to knit or were just going to knit one or two things. They would pop in and out, vacation here, maybe contemplate a time-share condo…All knitters begin their journey through Knitting truly believing they’re going to adopt knitting as a hobby or a skill, not a lifestyle.

In every Knitting immigrant’s life there is a moment — different for each person — that sparked her interest in knitting and set her on this path. Maybe she saw a friend knitting or maybe she had a sudden remembrance of a relative who was a knitter. In those who are susceptible, simple exposure to wool products can trigger the knitting reflex. Perhaps a Knitting tourist begins by making only one baby blanket for an expected child or maybe just one fuzzy scarf to go with a favorite blue coat. Then, after finishing one scarf, she thinks that maybe some other people would like scarves too, and she makes more — and these people really like them. They think the knitter is very clever and the scarves are fun…and the knitter is still having tons of fun making them, so she knits even more scarves and everyone gets a scarf for Christmas (even that guy down the street whose name she doesn’t know).

knitting

is like that.

The Essence of Knitting

A few years ago, I was in Ottawa and I had a profound experience. I met a woman (who will have to forgive me for forgetting her name), and she was doing something I had never considered, something that showed me that her trip to Knitting had taken a stunningly different road from mine: She collected plastic bags — ordinary plastic bags in a rainbow of colors from a variety of stores — and, using a sharp pair of scissors, she cut each bag into a long, continuous strip that sort of spiraled upward from the bottom of the bag. Then she took these long strips and wound them like balls of yarn. Once she had her color-ways sorted out, she knit these strips into projects.





TOURISM OFFICES, OR WHO ENDS UP HERE AND WHY CAN’T WE CONVINCE EVERYONE TO COME?

WHEN I BEGAN THINKING about the idea of Knitting as a destination or a journey, I gave some thought to how difficult it is to explain to non-knitters the many and varied charms of the land of Knitting. Despite the fact that (and I really am sure of this) non-knitters do other things for fun, such as play team sports, golf, garden, or fly-fish, the uninitiated seem particularly perplexed by our fascination with knitting.

I’ve tried to figure out why it’s possible for the yarnless masses to accept watching movies as a valid hobby but to see knitting as unimaginative and stodgy and as emotionally enriching as licking stamps. Is it knitting’s association with women and thus some sort of old-fashioned sexism that says that anything feminine can’t be significant? Is it our stashes? I understand that if you don’t fear the possibility that your favorite yarn could be discontinued or that all sheep could go bald, hoarding wool as knitters do could seem a little silly. (It would seem sillier, perhaps, if half the people in North America didn’t have basements and garages full of old magazines and clothing that doesn’t fit them, but I digress.) Perhaps it is the sense of community knitters can have, the clubs and guilds where knitters gather and do … what? Just knit? Although the knitter’s tendency to gather in flocks flies in the face of the traditional idea of a grandmother knitting alone in her living room, there is a gathering for every hobby, from quilt shows to Star Trek conventions. Knitters aren’t the only individuals to seek out the company of their peers. Once you’ve accepted that a Klingon language seminar can exist, there shouldn’t be any trouble getting your head around a Tuesday Knit Night.





GETTING THERE: TRAVELING TO KNITTING





PACKING TIPS FOR TRAVELING TO KNITTING

Things to bring with you when you go to

Knitting

• A sense of humor. When good knits go bad — and good knits do go bad, no matter how careful or skilled the knitter — you have two choices: You can either laugh yourself stupid (a sweater with arms that long really is funny) or you can get all bent out of shape with the seriousness of it. It’s your choice, but let me tell you, I’ve done it both ways and when I was finished with the woolly temper tantrum, the arms of my sweater were still way too long.

• Flexibility. That yarn just doesn’t come in the blue you want and you’re never going to get gauge with that worsted weight. Move on.

• An appreciation for the element of surprise. It is possible — and I have had more proof of this than I could ever express to you — to plan knitting down to the finest detail. You can take classes, you can swatch, you can carefully measure gauge and even wash the swatch before you take its gauge. All measures can be taken, all cautions heeded, all processes can be as thoughtful and deliberate as though you were launching a space shuttle. Experts can be consulted throughout, techniques can be researched, and accuracy can be ascertained. Then, after all the planning and thorough regard … your sweater can suck and you will never know why. The element of surprise is an indelible part of knitting.

• Respect for the unknown. Gauge. Enough said.

• Curiosity. I have been knitting for thirty-four years, and recently a woman who has been knitting for almost seventy years showed me something that she learned at a class taught by a twenty-two-year-old. Curiosity in knitting breeds adventure.

Things to leave at home

• The idea that you will always be perfect

• The concept that if you get really good at it, knitting will be predictable

• Any thought you may have had about there being only one right way to do this, any idea in your head of what a knitter looks like, and any hope that you will ever have enough storage space in your home

That Knitting Is Easier than the Real World

1 Unlike with my family or coworkers, I can demand that a sock be perfect. I can do it over and over again, holding it to the highest standard. The sock has no self-esteem for me to damage and will never go into therapy if I say out loud that it’s a terrible sock that no one would ever want.

2 I can give up on a project for no reason at all and nobody will think that I lack commitment or a sense of loyalty.

3 I can rip back a lace scarf, erasing all my errors and pretending to all the world that I never knit it, and unlike at my job, no one will ever ask me what the hell I spent last week doing.

4 I can knit as much or as little as pleases me in a day, completely according to my whim. There is no supervisor who will check on my productivity.

5 I can have six projects on the go at once, love and enjoy them all as individuals, dump one and take up with another, and not be at all worried what my mother will think of me when she finds out I’m this unfaithful.

to Tell a Recent Immigrant to Knitting

1 You’re not defusing a bomb. At some point early in her time in Knitting, each potential citizen can be found gripping the needles, white-knuckled, brow furrowed, creating all kinds of new worry lines on her face while keeping a tighter hold on the working yarn than a drowning person has on her life raft. These new knitters need perspective. Nobody can knit well with that level of anxiety. Should you see one of these tense travelers, it will benefit her enormously to approach her slowly (and not from behind; she’s wound up pretty tight), touch her shoulder, and gently say, “You’re not defusing a bomb.”

2 Everybody starts like an idiot. Nobody can knit the first row out of the gate. It’s like anything else: Dating, dancing, holding a baby — it all feels horribly awkward and dorky at first, but it gets better. You’ve just got to hang in there long enough for the magic to start. (In the interest of complete honesty, that might be awhile. Hang in.)

3 We all knit crap. You can be knitting for twenty years and still turn out occasional crap. It’s true that the longer you knit, the less crap you knit, but it never goes away entirely. Don’t quit because of the crap.

4 Don’t knit with bad yarn. Start with something you really love to touch. What you end up with can be only as good as what you start with. Yarn is reusable. You can have a do-over.

5 Some level of obsession is normal. Don’t worry if you can’t seem to stop knitting or thinking about knitting or wondering when you can knit again. It means you’ve arrived.





IDENTIFYING CONSULATES AND EMBASSIES

THERE ARE STATIONS IN KNITTING that are there to help and guide you, no matter how lost you become. I used to be a solitary knitter, sitting in my house by myself and struggling quietly on my journey through Knitting. I was passionate about knitting. I loved it very much and I’d been doing it a long time, but it had never occurred to me that there were others out there, pockets of hope and camaraderie, bastions of support and nourishment where you can admit that sometimes you think about rolling around in cashmere while scantily clad and the people around you look at you and nod and sigh in agreement instead of back away slowly without making any sudden moves in your direction. Knitters need an outlet of peers, and ordinary people don’t cut it. I’m not sure how many times I’ve tried to force complete strangers into a discussion about knitting, but I think I could make an educated guess based on the fact that the party invitations have dried up over the years. Finding your local embassies and consulates is a good idea — for all parties concerned.

A consulate is a nation’s office in a foreign country that is responsible for taking care of the rights and privileges of its nationals in that country. It issues visas, helps travelers in trouble, and helps them find their stuff if they’ve lost it.

You know you’ve found a consulate representing the land of Knitting when you see someone in the park knitting a sock, or when a knitter on the bus lends you a darning needle because you can’t find yours, or when an older man tells you about the techniques used in sock knitting during the war to save wool, or when the knitter who bought the same blue yarn as you did on sale gives you some just because you ran out. All of these people are Knitting’s consuls, and you can find them all over the world — on buses, in plumbing stores, in restaurants while you wait for takeout and work on a half-knit sock. Any knitter out in public could be a consulate.

At a guild once I witnessed a very touching moment: An elderly woman sat beside a young, tattooed girl and both of their heads were bowed over some knitting in a clear moment of teaching. I was totally inspired by this. I reflected on the beauty of the older generation passing on an entire lifetime of wisdom and experience. In fact, I was getting a little weepy about it when I happened to overhear them. The girl was teaching the old woman her first cast-on, and I learned a pretty good lesson about accepting consulates where you find them and however they look. Stereotyping is only going to slow you down and make you miss some.

An embasssy