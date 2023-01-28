Free shipping on orders $35+

Stephanie Tourles's Essential Oils: A Beginner's Guide
Stephanie Tourles's Essential Oils: A Beginner's Guide

Learn Safe, Effective Ways to Use 25 Popular Oils; Make 100 Aromatherapy Blends to Enhance Health; Soothe Common Ailments and Promote Well-Being

by Stephanie L. Tourles

On Sale

Aug 7, 2018

Page Count

248 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612128757

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Herbal Medications

Description

Best-selling author and herbalist Stephanie L. Tourles offers reliable guidance on using essential oils effectively and safely. This friendly, accessible introduction to the 25 most versatile oils for health and wellness highlights the key characteristics of lavender, chamomile, eucalyptus, lemon, peppermint, rosemary, tea tree, and other popular oils. You’ll learn how to blend and apply these highly concentrated aromatherapy oils for use from head to toe. The 100 recipes — including Tranquil Demeanor Balm, Super Herbal Antibacterial Drops, Sunburn Rescue Spray, Sore Muscle Bath Salts, and Dream Weaver’s Relaxing Rub — offer fragrant, natural ways to enhance well-being and promote healing.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

Praise

“[Tourles’s] experience and expertise are clear through the content of the book and her adeptness at conveying what she knows. The result for readers is confidence, understanding, and healthy results. The book is beautifully designed and laid out, with crisp photographs, elegant type, refreshing colors, and plenty of breathing room on the pages. Coupled with the professional, knowledgeable tone of the writing, the result is a feeling of warmth and wisdom. Stephanie Tourles’s Essential Oils presents the first steps in a path toward holistic health.” — Foreword Reviews

“Everything you want to know about aromatherapy is in this beautiful, easy-to-follow, and inspiring package.” — Robin Lander, Director of Education, Simplers Botanicals

“What an amazing time we are in, rediscovering the alchemy and wonders of the plant world. Stephanie Tourles connects us to the benefits of essential oils for well-being and health.” — Shiva Rose, founder of thelocalrose.com and author of Whole Beauty
 
“A great book for the novice looking into how to use essential oils safe and effectively.” — Inga Wieser, ND, MS, APAIA, MH, President, Alliance of International Aromatherapists
