Making Love Potions
64 All-Natural Recipes for Irresistible Herbal Aphrodisiacs
Description
Herbs are hot! And in Making Love Potions, best-selling author Stephanie L. Tourles shows you how to bring that heat into your bedroom. Tourles playfully presents 64 easy recipes for natural body oils, balms, tonics, bath blends, and sweet treats to share with your special someone. This celebration of life and pleasure arouses the senses with such irresistible recipes as “Come Hither” Body Powder, Cocoa-Chai “Kiss ‘n’ Make Up” Lip Butter, and Vanilla Intrigue Massage Oil. Most recipes use simple, common ingredients, making them both easy and quick to prepare. With beautiful illustrations and engaging explanations of the power that herbs, flowers, and natural oils have over our physical bodies, Making Love Potions is the perfect gift for herb lovers — and all lovers — everywhere.
What's Inside
Praise
"The book includes 64 all-natural, easy-to-make recipes that arouse the senses and boost energy."— Today.com
"Tourles's new book focuses on DIY recipes that will help you nourish a relationship, whether it's your connection with a significant other, your platonic friendship, or your relationship with yourself. The concoctions inside are a delight for the senses, too: from comforting tea recipes to bath milks that take relaxation to a whole other level."— Refinery29
“Filled with bright watercolor illustrations, her collection of 64 recipes for herbal concoctions to please the whole body has something for everyone.” — BookPage
"Stimulate your senses in more ways than one with this delightful book that teaches you to create elixirs and potions for passion that are healthful, sensuous, and delicious."
— Brigitte Mars, author of The Sexual Herbal, The Desktop Guide to Herbal Medicine, and The Country Almanac of Home Remedies
