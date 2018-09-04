

Star Parker was among the many reeling and confused as Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States. But, she argues, a silver lining to this outcome is the debate that has since ruled our media and private conversations.



The ongoing noise of debate can seem overwhelming, but our country needs the authentic and candid dialogue of its people. And Trump’s presidency provides us with an opportunity like never before to engage and work to preserve the values upon which America was built. Necessary Noise honestly examines the crossroads where we find ourselves and suggests ways of moving toward resolution and restoration. Tackling a wide range of topics on which citizens should get noisy–from immigration, to education, to abortion, to welfare–Necessary Noise provides the framework for how to take part in this important time in history using our voices.