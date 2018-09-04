Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Star Parker

Star Parker is an author and conservative thought leader. She is the founder and President of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (UrbanCURE), which she started after consulting on federal welfare reform in the 90s. Star is a frequent television commentator regularly seen on Fox & Friends and The Sean Hannity Show. She lives in Washington, DC.
