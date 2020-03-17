Madeleine Westerhout, the former “gatekeeper” of the Trump White House, writes about her relationship with the president, and tells the story of the terrible mistake that led to her losing her job.

From the first day President Trump stepped into the White House, Madeleine Westerhout was by his side, first as his executive assistant, then as the Director of Oval Office Operations. From her desk outside the Oval, she saw everyone who came in to see the president. She placed his phone calls, and was in the room for several historic moments. During her time working with President Trump at the White House, Camp David, Mar a Lago, and Bedminster, she grew to love her job and admire the president.

Then, in an unguarded moment during a dinner with reporters, she made a terrible mistake.

In OFF THE RECORD, Westerhout tells the full story of this dinner for the first time, revealing the circumstances that led to her fateful mistake. She also writes about her relationship with President Trump — all the lessons she learned working with him, and why she believes he is a much different man than the one the media portrays every day. Westerhout describes President Trump as a kind and generous boss who continues to be a great leader for our country.