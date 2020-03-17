Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Madeleine Westerhout
Madeleine Westerhout was executive assistant to President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019, and the Director of Oval Office Operations at the White House from February to August 2019.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Off the Record
Madeleine Westerhout, the former "gatekeeper" of the Trump White House, writes about her relationship with the president, and tells the story of the terrible mistake…