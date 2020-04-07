Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Warning
#1 NEW YORK TIMES AND #1 WALL STREET JOURNAL BESTSELLERAn unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital.
On September 5, 2018, the New York Times published a bombshell essay and took the rare step of granting its writer anonymity. Described only as “a senior official in the Trump administration,” the author provided eyewitness insight into White House chaos, administration instability, and the people working to keep Donald Trump’s reckless impulses in check.
With the 2020 election on the horizon, Anonymous is speaking out once again. In this book, the original author pulls back the curtain even further, offering a first-of-its-kind look at the president and his record — a must-read before Election Day. It will surprise and challenge both Democrats and Republicans, motivate them to consider how we judge our nation’s leaders, and illuminate the consequences of re-electing a commander in chief unfit for the role.
This book is a sobering assessment of the man in the Oval Office and a warning about something even more important — who we are as a people.
"What Americans should actually be concerned about when it comes to Trump and his administration."— Rachel Maddow
"A scathing portrait of a president and administration in chaos."—Susan Page, USA Today
"In a year overflowing with books about Donald Trump...[A WARNING] is set to be the most-discussed political book of the year."— TIME ("Must Read Books of 2019")
"This slim volume is...the sounding of a national alarm."— Ron Elving, NPR
"Offers eye-popping insider details"—CNN
"Explosive."—Alexandra Alter, The New York Times
"Alarming...What is most revealing about A WARNING is the warning it delivers about the Republican Party."—Amy Davidson Sorkin, The New Yorker
"There is no modern historical parallel."—Phil Rucker, The Washington Post
"Paints a chaotic picture of the administration."—Newsweek
"Anonymous has tales to tell...The writer does deliver...[A WARNING] stands to add fuel to the fire."—The Guardian
"Anonymous writes authoritatively...[A WARNING] will sound familiar to a number of current and former White House officials."—Maggie Haberman, The New York Times
"A WARNING is full of revelations."—GQ Magazine